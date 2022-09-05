Probes in e-commerce fraud cases move at snail’s pace 

Infographic: TBS

Law enforcing agencies are probing over 100 e-commerce fraud cases against at least 25 companies with little headway so far as new scams keep surfacing.

Most of these cases, filed by customers after they fell prey to the shady e-commerce companies and their scams, have been handed to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is yet to finish investigation in any of the cases.

"We are investigating 42 cases which customers filed after they were scammed by the e-commerce companies. Probes are yet to complete in these cases. But, the charge sheets of some cases will be filed very soon," Azad Rahman, additional superintendent of police of the agency's headquarters, told The Business Standard.

The CID official said they did not have detailed information about the total number of cases given to the agency across the country.

Data obtained from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) shows that a total of 52 cases of e-commerce frauds were filed at different police stations and out of 52 cases filed by defrauded customers, 33 cases were given to the CID.

According to the DMP data, CID is investigating 17 cases against E-Orange, 4 cases against evaly, 2 cases against Dalal Plus, 3 cases against Qcoom, 2 cases against Dhamaka Shopping, one case each against of Neolife, Anandabazar Shop, Sirajganj Shop, Ring ID and Tholay.com.

In addition, CID is also investigating most of the cases filed in both police stations and courts across the country after the customers fell victim to fraudulent e-commerce schemes.

Besides, another investigation agency of the police, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) got the responsibility of investigating a total of 38 cases. So far they have completed the investigation of more than 11 cases.

"Investigations of most of these cases we are handling are at the final stages and the charge sheets will be filed very soon," said Abu Yousuf, additional superintendent of police of PBI headquarters.

Investigating money laundered by e-commerce companies

The Financial Crimes Unit of the CID prepared a list of suspicious companies, which embezzled customers' money, before starting their investigation. They listed some 35 companies and filed cases against only 9 e-commerce companies. So far, they were able to file charge sheets against only one e-commerce company.

"Our investigation against e-commerce companies is going on. After we get evidence of money embezzlement against a company, we are investigating them under the money laundering act," Humayun Kabir, special superintendent of police, Financial Crimes Unit, CID, told The Business Standard.

"Recently we started an investigation against Dalal Plus after receiving evidence of embezzlement of Tk41 Crores. Besides, investigations of other cases have progressed a lot and the charge sheets will be given to the court soon," he added.

Among the ecommerces under investigation under the Money Laundering Act are E-Orange, Dhamaka Shopping, Ring ID, Twentyfour Ticket, Anandabazar Shop, Sirajganj Shop, Akashneel.com, and Dalal Plus. The charge sheet has been filed only against SPC World.

Customer reluctant to file lawsuits due to slow pace of probe

Recently, the police conducted a preliminary investigation against the e-commerce company Priyoshop.com. Their investigation shows many customers have not received products despite paying for them. The company withholds customers' money for a long time before partially refunding it. However, no customer has filed a complaint with the police against the company so far. Most of the customers did not attempt a full refund.

The Business Standard contacted several customers who were duped in this way and they said, if cases are filed against the company, their bank accounts will be frozen and the legal process will continue for a long time. As a result, getting the money back will become uncertain and they would rather prefer a partial refund.

Several such incidents of frauds are often taking place as many e-commerce companies are yet to come under the law. Last month, a company called NiDl Bangladesh Limited was accused of misappropriation in court by customers.

Customers said, people of the company went into hiding with the money a few months ago. They estimated the company has embezzled some Tk30 crore.

A few days ago, another company called Insaf Seven embezzled some Tk100 crore under the guise of operating as an e-commerce venture. Former employees of Insaf Seven suspect the owners have laundered a big chunk of that amount out of the country. However, no case has been filed against this company yet.

Besides, many customers have filed complaints with the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection across the country.