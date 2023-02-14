Probe report submission on BB reserve heist deferred for 69th time

The court has again postponed the date for submitting the investigation report of the case filed regarding the 2016 Bangladesh Bank reserve heist to 4 April. With this, the submission date has been postponed for the 69th time.

Though the date for submitting the report was on Tuesday (14 February), Additional Superintendent of Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and investigation officer of the case Raihan Uddin Khan failed to submit the report. Thus, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury set the date for submitting the report on 4 April.

On 5 February 2016, 8.1 crore US dollars of the Bangladesh Bank was stolen from the Federal Reserve Bank of the United States by hacking using SWIFT code. Later the money was transferred to the Philippines.

On 15 March 2016, Deputy Director of Accounts and Budgeting Department of Bangladesh Bank Zobair Bin Huda filed a case against unknown persons in Motijheel police station under Section 4 of Money Laundering Prevention Act-2012 (Amendment 2015) and Section 54 and Section 379 of Information and Technology Act-2006.

Currently the case is under investigation by CID.