Probe committee formed over Shitalakshya launch capsize 

The Ministry of Shipping has formed a three-member investigation committee over the capsize of ML Ashrafuddin launch being rammed by cargo ship MV Rupshi over Shitalakshya River in Narayanganj.

The committee is convened by the ministry's joint secretary, ANM Bazlur Rashid, while the other members of the committee are Nautical Surveyor and Examiner Captain Abu Syed Mohammad Delowar Rahman and BIWTA Shipping Security and Traffic Director Md Rafiqul Islam.

Photo: TBS

The committee is scheduled to submit a report within the next three working days to the Shipping Ministry.

At least three people have died and around 15 have gone missing after the cargo ship rammed and sunk the launch on Sunday.