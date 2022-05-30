Probe committee finds evidence of harassment against RU teacher

The investigation committee has found partial evidence on allegations of sexual harassment of two students against Rajshahi University (RU) Institute of Education and Research (IER) Prof Bishnu Kumar Adhikary.

The university administration, in a punitive action, suspended his four-year increment and promotion at the 514th syndicate meeting on Sunday (29 May) night.

Syndicate member and Assistant Professor of Law at RU Sadiqul Islam said the investigation committee had found that the allegations of sexual and mental harassment of the two students are partially true.

He added that Bishnu Adhikary had also been warned in a letter officially on behalf of the university administration.

Two students of the IER department had sent letters to the university authority in 2019, complaining about Bishnu's conduct. A three-member body was subsequently formed to investigate the allegations.

Bishnu was also temporarily suspended from all academic activities.

Later, the victims filed separate general diaries (GD) with Motihar Police Station on 28 June that year. They were allegedly under pressure to withdraw the complaint.

A human chain was formed on 1 July 2019 demanding immediate action and exemplary punishment of the accused.