Probe committee finds evidence of harassment against RU teacher

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 07:35 pm

Related News

Probe committee finds evidence of harassment against RU teacher

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 07:35 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The investigation committee has found partial evidence on allegations of sexual harassment of two students against Rajshahi University (RU) Institute of Education and Research (IER) Prof Bishnu Kumar Adhikary. 

The university administration, in a punitive action, suspended his four-year increment and promotion at the 514th syndicate meeting on Sunday (29 May) night.

Syndicate member and Assistant Professor of Law at RU Sadiqul Islam said the investigation committee had found that the allegations of sexual and mental harassment of the two students are partially true.

He added that Bishnu Adhikary had also been warned in a letter officially on behalf of the university administration. 

Two students of the IER department had sent letters to the university authority in 2019, complaining about Bishnu's conduct. A three-member body was subsequently formed to investigate the allegations.

Bishnu was also temporarily suspended from all academic activities.

Later, the victims filed separate general diaries (GD) with Motihar Police Station on 28 June that year. They were allegedly under pressure to withdraw the complaint.

A human chain was formed on 1 July 2019 demanding immediate action and exemplary punishment of the accused.

Top News

harrasment / Rajshahi University (RU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

8h | Brands
Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

7h | Brands
KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

5h | Brands
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Pran RFL. Illustration: TBS

If Coca-Cola & Unilever can do it, we can too: Pran RFL chairman on its global ambitions

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia tests Zircon hypersonic missile

Russia tests Zircon hypersonic missile

2h | Videos
Naba Dairy of Rajshahi plans to sell packaged meat

Naba Dairy of Rajshahi plans to sell packaged meat

2h | Videos
Success comes from hard work, not easy

Success comes from hard work, not easy

2h | Videos
Alia's first produced film titled "Darlings"

Alia's first produced film titled "Darlings"

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

6
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh