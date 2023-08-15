Probe commission to be formed to identify masterminds of 15 August killings: Law minister

Bangladesh

UNB
15 August, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 08:43 pm

"We are not identifying the masterminds out of vengeance. The commission's focus will be on disseminating accurate historical accounts," he said

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Tuesday an investigation commission has been tasked with identifying the masterminds behind the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members.

While addressing a discussion as chief guest marking the National Mourning Day in Akhaura, the minister said, "A draft law was prepared, with your cooperation, the law will be passed." 

"We are not identifying the masterminds out of vengeance. The commission's focus will be on disseminating accurate historical accounts," he said.

The purpose of this killing was to destroy Bangladesh, he said, adding that the assailants were well aware that by targeting Bangabandhu and his family, they sought to annihilate the spirit of the nation.

"The conspirators behind this heinous act were those who opposed the very existence of Bangladesh. Until the rest of the murderers are brought back to the country and the judgement of the trial is fully implemented, I will keep trying to bring them back," he added.

 

Law Minister Anisul Huq / Bangabandhu / Probe Commission / 15 August

