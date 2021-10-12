Private sector emergency operation centre inaugurated at DCCI

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Strengthening Urban Public-Private Programming for Earthquake Resilience Project (SUPER Project) have jointly established South Asia's first disaster risk management center titled "Private Sector Emergency Operation Center" in Bangladesh.

The inauguration programme was held at the DCCI office on Tuesday, said a press release.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman, MP inaugurated the centre as the chief guest while Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Mohsin was present as special guest.

"To ensure risk-free industrialisation and investment we should focus on risk resilience infrastructure system," DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said in in his opening remarks.

He urged to change our traditional mindset regarding disaster risk management and to be aware of its impact. He stressed for more involvement of the private sector in this regard. He also said any disaster hampers the industrialisation and economic growth so this is the duty of all of us irrespective of business or non-business sector to respond to this critical issue.

Minister Dr Md Enamur Rahman, MP said government and private sector should work together for disaster risk management in our country and opined that this emergency operation center can play a vital role in the fight against any disaster.

The minister informed that government has taken initiative to establish a "National Emergency Operation Center" in Tejgaon area with Chinese technical and financial assistance, the press release added.

He also said that over 42 Lakh volunteers are already been trained and equipped with necessary instruments to mitigate the losses of disaster.

Ministry of Disaster and Relief Secretary Md Mohsin said that Bangladesh is now a role model for disaster management and the participation of private sector reflects the preparedness to create awareness of this sector.

Private sector should allocate more fund for research on disaster risk management and also to create a database of skilled manpower for disaster management, Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh Farah Kabir said.

She also said that trade organisations in the rural areas should incorporate more in this regard.

DG European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations Head of Office Daniela D'Urso and World Vision Bangladesh National Director Suresh Bartlett also shared their views.

DCCI Senior Vice President N K A Mobin, FCS, FCA gave vote of thanks. DCCI Vice President Monowar Hossain and members of the Board of directors were also present during the event.