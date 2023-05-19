Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

Chittagong Helicopter and Air Service, a company based in the port city, has launched a private helicopter service in Chattogram.

The helicopter service was inaugurated at the gymnasium ground near MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram city on Friday.

Two out of the three helicopters operated by the company will operate in the Chattogram-Dhaka and Chattogram-Cox's Bazar routes. The helicopters will be available for passenger trips in any part of the country as well.

Another helicopter will be used as an air ambulance for emergency patient transport.

To commemorate the inauguration, the company has offered a special opportunity for people to enjoy a helicopter flight on Friday and Saturday. Passengers have the chance to experience a panoramic view of the entire Chattogram city for just Tk4,999.

Passengers can avail themselves of the service to travel from Chattogram to Dhaka for Tk9,999, and likewise, from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar for Tk9,999.

AJM Nasir Uddin, former mayor of Chattogram City Corporation and the chief guest at the opening ceremony, highlighted the increased demand for private helicopter services in the country.

He mentioned that industrialists, businessmen, media, movie shoots, political leaders' visits, weddings, and VIP traders now utilise helicopters for their urgent needs.

Nasir Uddin expressed optimism that the helicopter service would play a vital role in Chattogram, particularly in emergency situations such as transporting foreign buyers of ready-made garments and emergency patients.

Shanewaz Shipon, CEO of Chittagong Helicopter and Air Service, emphasised their commitment to providing affordable helicopter services to cater to the common man.

He also mentioned that their services would be available for corporate visits, urgent news coverage by media organisations, and emergency patient transportation.