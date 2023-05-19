Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 May, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 10:33 pm

Related News

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

TBS Report
19 May, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 10:33 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Chittagong Helicopter and Air Service, a company based in the port city, has launched a private helicopter service in Chattogram.

The helicopter service was inaugurated at the gymnasium ground near MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram city on Friday.

Two out of the three helicopters operated by the company will operate in the Chattogram-Dhaka and Chattogram-Cox's Bazar routes. The helicopters will be available for passenger trips in any part of the country as well.

Another helicopter will be used as an air ambulance for emergency patient transport.

To commemorate the inauguration, the company has offered a special opportunity for people to enjoy a helicopter flight on Friday and Saturday. Passengers have the chance to experience a panoramic view of the entire Chattogram city for just Tk4,999.

Passengers can avail themselves of the service to travel from Chattogram to Dhaka for Tk9,999, and likewise, from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar for Tk9,999.

AJM Nasir Uddin, former mayor of Chattogram City Corporation and the chief guest at the opening ceremony, highlighted the increased demand for private helicopter services in the country.

He mentioned that industrialists, businessmen, media, movie shoots, political leaders' visits, weddings, and VIP traders now utilise helicopters for their urgent needs.

Nasir Uddin expressed optimism that the helicopter service would play a vital role in Chattogram, particularly in emergency situations such as transporting foreign buyers of ready-made garments and emergency patients.

Shanewaz Shipon, CEO of Chittagong Helicopter and Air Service, emphasised their commitment to providing affordable helicopter services to cater to the common man.

He also mentioned that their services would be available for corporate visits, urgent news coverage by media organisations, and emergency patient transportation.

Chattogram / Helicopter / air travel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

10h | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

12h | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

12h | Thoughts
Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

'Humanly impossible to handle': How Dhaka's street life tackles extreme heat

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

1d | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

13h | TBS Health
Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

5h | TBS World
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

3
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

4
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

5
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

6
No easy exit for loan guarantors
Banking

No easy exit for loan guarantors