Private educational institutions’ staff demand post upgrade, pay raise 

A group of third class employees of non-government educational institutions have demanded an upgrade of their post and the increase in salary to grade 11 from the existing grade 16.



They, under the banner of Bangladesh Private Educational Institutions 3rd Class Employees' Council, held a press conference at the National Press Club in the capital on Friday to press home their five-point demand.



In a written statement, Md Rafiqul Islam Talukder Montu, president of the association, said, "Even though all educational institutions are closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have to be present to discharge our duties."



"We prepare salary bills of teachers and staff every month and send those to banks; work on assignments of students, their registrations, and stipends; and send information as per the demand of Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics (Banbeis), the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, and the education ministry. We also have to complete all administrative activities as directed by universities," he said.

He further said, "We are deprived of all government assistance despite working full-time, risking our lives during the pandemic. There is no change in salary grade and no promotion until retirement. There are no specific working hours, thanks to the non-implementation of the Employment Rules-2012 under the national education policy."



The association's demands include upgrading their status to that of the administrative officer and salary upgrade to grade 11, arranging higher training, including computer training, for professional development, increasing the number of posts, implementing the Employment Rules 2012 expeditiously, giving promotions to other posts in the departmental quota, including teachers, on the basis of educational qualifications and experience, and to nationalise all MPO-registered educational institutions.