Private airline Air Astra gets NOC to fly

The upcoming private airline company, Air Astra, received its No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Thursday.

The private airline company secured the CAAB authorisation within just 45 days after applying for the clearance on 21 September, Air Astra wrote in a Facebook post.

It has plan to launch its commercial operations in the first quarter of next year.

Air Astra is going to be the third private air operator in Bangladesh after US-Bangla and Novoair.