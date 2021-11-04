Private airline Air Astra gets NOC to fly

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 06:35 pm

Related News

Private airline Air Astra gets NOC to fly

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 06:35 pm
Private airline Air Astra gets NOC to fly

The upcoming private airline company, Air Astra, received its No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Thursday. 

The private airline company secured the CAAB authorisation within just 45 days after applying for the clearance on 21 September, Air Astra wrote in a Facebook post.

It has plan to launch its commercial operations in the first quarter of next year.

Air Astra is going to be the third private air operator in Bangladesh after US-Bangla and Novoair.

 

Top News

Air Astra / NOC / CAAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

3d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

3d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

3d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

3
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club