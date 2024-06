A 50-year-old inmate of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj died at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Syed Alam.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp, said Alam was brought to the hospital around 1:30am as he fell sick at the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

Later, the on-duty doctors declared him dead, he said.

The body was kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy.