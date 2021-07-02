Prison guard held with yaba in Kashimpur jail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 July, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 10:12 am

Related News

Prison guard held with yaba in Kashimpur jail

A case has been filed against the prison guard under the Narcotics Act at Konabari police station

TBS Report
02 July, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 10:12 am
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

A prison guard was arrested along with 187 pieces of yaba pills at the main gate of Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur.

He was arrested around 9.15 pm on Thursday while entering the jail with yaba.

The arrestee was identified as Shahinur Islam, son of Abdul Jalil, resident of Badhanagar area of Dhamrai upazila in Dhaka. He was working as a prison guard in Kashimpur Central Jail Part-2.

Abu Siddique, officer-in-charge of Gazipur Metropolitan Konabari Police Station confirmed the matter and said

"Shahinur was entering the jail with yaba pills. At that time inmates on duty searched him and seized 187 pieces of yaba tablets from his underwear".

"Later, when the jail authorities informed, the police went to the spot around 10:15 pm and arrested the jail guard Shahinur Islam," the OC added.

A case has been filed against the prison guard under the Narcotics Act at Konabari police station.

Top News

prison guard / arrested / Yaba tablets

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

12h | Videos
Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

18h | Videos
TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

1d | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

2
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

3
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

4
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured

5
Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business
Trade

Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to introduce escrow service for e-commerce