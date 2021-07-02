Prison guard held with yaba in Kashimpur jail

A prison guard was arrested along with 187 pieces of yaba pills at the main gate of Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur.

He was arrested around 9.15 pm on Thursday while entering the jail with yaba.

The arrestee was identified as Shahinur Islam, son of Abdul Jalil, resident of Badhanagar area of Dhamrai upazila in Dhaka. He was working as a prison guard in Kashimpur Central Jail Part-2.

Abu Siddique, officer-in-charge of Gazipur Metropolitan Konabari Police Station confirmed the matter and said

"Shahinur was entering the jail with yaba pills. At that time inmates on duty searched him and seized 187 pieces of yaba tablets from his underwear".

"Later, when the jail authorities informed, the police went to the spot around 10:15 pm and arrested the jail guard Shahinur Islam," the OC added.

A case has been filed against the prison guard under the Narcotics Act at Konabari police station.