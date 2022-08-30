Prior permission must for institutes, businesses for activities beyond DSCC-set time: Taposh

For conducting any type of institutional and business activities outside the announced schedule of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), prior permission should be taken from the corporation, said DSCC Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh.

The permission should be obtained through a written application with proper justification from the corporation authorities, Taposh said Tuesday (30 August) afternoon while addressing the 16th corporation meeting of the DSCC 2nd council.

"We have presented a schedule for the proper management of Dhaka city and want to implement it from 1 September. Time limits have been set for shops, market stalls, kitchen markets, restaurants and catering services, theatres etc. Special instructions have also been provided for drug stores," said the DSCC Mayor.

Local pharmacies are allowed to remain open till 12 midnight and those that are part of hospitals are allowed to stay open till 2am, according to the DSCC schedule that was announced through a public notice.

"Apart from this, if any institution or establishment wants to conduct business activities, then an application should be made in writing to DSCC with proper arguments justifying their necessity," Taposh said.

Questioning the demand for keeping hospital pharmacies open 24 hours, the DSCC mayor said, "Why should pharmacies be kept open where no doctor is available after certain hours from Sunday to Thursday and on Friday-Saturday and at night?"

He also instructed the councillors at the meeting to implement the announced schedule in their respective wards.