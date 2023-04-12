Print media broadcasting talk shows online against the law: DFP

Broadcasting of visual media content online, including talk shows, news bulletins and other live programmes, is against the country's existing laws and regulations, said the Department of Films and Publications (DFP).

A letter in this regard, signed by the DFP DG Golam Kibria, was issued and sent to the publishers/editor of the country's newspapers on Tuesday (11 April).

Some newspapers, despite being registered as print media entities, can be seen broadcasting news bulletins, talk shows and live sessions of various programmes online, reads the letter.

Such broadcasting of visual media content is not compatible with the features of print media and the conditions for being considered as a newspaper, added the letter.

"As a form of mass media, it is expected that newspapers will adhere to their own identity and features in providing news to the public," the letter added.

"The DFP has issued a directive requesting not to broadcast news bulletins, talk-shows and live videos in the online versions of various print and online newspapers. Such activities are not legal according to the Printing and Publication (Proclamation and Registration) Act-1973," SM Golam Kibria, director general, Department of Film and Publication (DFP) told The Business Standard.

"I hope the authorities concerned will follow the government's directives," added SM Golam Kibria.