Princess of Denmark arrives in Dhaka

Princess Marie Elisabeth of Denmark arrived in Dhaka on Monday (25 April) for a three-day visit to hold a series of meetings in Dhaka and meet the Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar camps.

She was received by Foreign Minister Ak Abdul Momen at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Elisabeth, the wife of Prince Frederik of Denmark, will be given VIP status during her visit to Bangladesh, according to diplomatic sources.

After arriving in Dhaka, the princess of Denmark first met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban.

At noon, the princess will attend a luncheon hosted by the ambassador of Denmark in Dhaka.

She will have a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at a hotel in the capital in the afternoon and is scheduled to leave for Cox's Bazar around 5pm.

Princess Marie Elisabeth will attend a Danish Refugee Council (DRC) briefing on Tuesday morning.

She will visit the Rohingya camp to plant a tree in Camp 5 and oversee the soil erosion control and DRC environmental restoration activities.

The crown princess will also exchange views with some Rohingya beneficiaries.

From Cox's Bazar, Princess Marie Elisabeth will travel to Satkhira on Wednesday morning and visit the village of Kulti to meet people under climate risk.

To ensure her safety the Forest Department has barred tourists from entering the Satkhira range of the Sundarbans on 26 and 27 April.

Assistant Forest Conservator (ACF) MA Hasan of West Sundarbans Satkhira Range said that Princess Marie Elisabeth will arrive in Shyamnagar, Satkhira on Wednesday (26 April).

As part of the itinerary, she will travel to the Sundarbans and exchange views with the officials of the Forest Department.

The princess will visit the villages in the climate risk-prone areas and visit the cyclone shelters and embankments there. There she will talk to people affected by natural disasters living by the dam.

Later on Wednesday night, the princess is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Istanbul.