Prime mover drivers’ strike disrupts cargo operations at Ctg port

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 10:56 pm

Representational image. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Representational image. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Cargo operations were disrupted at Chattogram port today (30 October) as prime mover drivers staged a strike, demanding appointment letters, identity cards with photos, payment of minimum wages announced by the government, and the implementation of designated working hours.

Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Omar Faruk said the strike is disrupting cargo clearance and container transportation at the port.
Yesterday morning, the workers gathered in front of the gates of the Chittagong Container Terminal and New Mooring Container Terminal to enforce the strike.

As a result, trailers transporting containers became stuck inside the port, and no new trailers were permitted to enter.

However, cargo movement and container transport by train continued as usual, and truck and covered van operations remained normal.

The workers stated that prime mover owners are reluctant to provide appointment letters, despite having staged several demonstrations to demand them. Labour union leaders have warned that the strike will continue if their demands are not met.

Humayun Kabir, president of the Chattogram Prime Mover Trailer Union, said the movement will continue until the workers receive their employment papers and benefits in accordance with labour laws.

However, the owners argue that this issue has already been addressed and that a writ has been filed in court. They claim that the workers' demands are unfair in light of the court's directives.

Chowdhury Zafar Ahmad, secretary general of the Bangladesh Truck-Covered Van-Prime Mover Owners Association, told TBS that the Road Transport Act of 2018 does not establish any laws regarding appointment letters for the goods transport sector.

"Every driver in the goods transport sector works on a subcontract basis with the owners. Since there is no government-fixed fare, there is no basis for issuing employment letters in this context," he added.

He alleged that the prime mover workers have been unfairly harassing owners for the past three years, causing unrest at Chattogram port at least once a month.

