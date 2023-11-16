Primary school set on fire in Manikganj's Ghior

Bangladesh

UNB
16 November, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 06:24 pm

Related News

Primary school set on fire in Manikganj's Ghior

The incident took place at Pachuria Govt Primary School of Baliyakhora union of the upazila around 4:30am on Thursday (16 November).

UNB
16 November, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 06:24 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

A government primary school was allegedly set on fire by some miscreants in Manikganj's Ghior upazila on today.

The incident took place at Pachuria Govt Primary School of Baliyakhora union of the upazila around 4:30am on Thursday (16 November).

Headmaster of the school Moushumi Khan said that the miscreants set fire to the school at around 4:30 am when the night guard went to offer prayers at the nearby mosque.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ghior Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Aminur Rahman said the police visited the spot.

"The matter will be investigated and legal action will be taken," said OC Aminur.

Several plastic chairs and painting festoons were burnt and the school was covered in black smoke.

The matter has been reported to the Upazila Education Officer, said the headmaster of the school.

Upazila Education Officer Hasina Akhter Parvin said, "We were informed about the arson attack but the individuals responsible for the incident have not been identified yet."

The incident has been reported to the higher authorities for further action, she added.

Top News

manikganj / Bangladesh / School / fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A great egret, drawn by the catches of discarded traps, is in risk of entanglement. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Wetland wildlife paying dearly for the deadly ‘China Duari’

6h | Earth
Collage of leaders of western countries: TBS

Is the pro-Israel stand of the West starting to crack?

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

1d | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

57m | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

27m | TBS SPORTS
The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

1h | TBS Stories
Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

2h | TBS World