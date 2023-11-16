Primary school set on fire in Manikganj's Ghior

A government primary school was allegedly set on fire by some miscreants in Manikganj's Ghior upazila on today.

The incident took place at Pachuria Govt Primary School of Baliyakhora union of the upazila around 4:30am on Thursday (16 November).

Headmaster of the school Moushumi Khan said that the miscreants set fire to the school at around 4:30 am when the night guard went to offer prayers at the nearby mosque.

Ghior Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Aminur Rahman said the police visited the spot.

"The matter will be investigated and legal action will be taken," said OC Aminur.

Several plastic chairs and painting festoons were burnt and the school was covered in black smoke.

The matter has been reported to the Upazila Education Officer, said the headmaster of the school.

Upazila Education Officer Hasina Akhter Parvin said, "We were informed about the arson attack but the individuals responsible for the incident have not been identified yet."

The incident has been reported to the higher authorities for further action, she added.