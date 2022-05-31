Price of cooking oil is an international issue and cannot be lowered: Tipu Munshi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 10:07 pm

Related News

Price of cooking oil is an international issue and cannot be lowered: Tipu Munshi

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 10:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said cooking oil prices cannot be reduced in Bangladesh unless Brazil, Argentina, Malaysia, and Indonesia cut their prices.

"Cooking oil is Tk15 higher in India and Tk36 in Pakistan, compared to Bangladesh. We produce only 10% oil locally and have to import wheat and lentils too," the minister said on Tuesday, at the inauguration of the 29th Chattogram International Trade Fair at the Polo Grounds in the city.

About 310 local and foreign companies will take part with 370 stalls in the fair. 

Tipu Munshi also claimed they, the government, have sold oil, sugar, and chickpeas, at fair prices to one crore poor people, whereby five crore people will effectively benefit. The subsidy will continue until the situation returns to normal, he announced.  

Terming Chattogram the lifeline and gateway of the country's economy, he said greater importance should be given to the port city and the port should be further upgraded. This may result in $60 billion of exports this year, he hoped. 

Criticising some businesses, lawmaker MA Latif said the image of the government has been tarnished by some unscrupulous businessmen, which is unacceptable and requires strict action against them. 
Chattogram Chamber President Mahbubul Alam said there is no alternative to a bay-terminal to achieve a target of $100 billion in exports. The work should be completed by 2025 by fast-tracking the project. Upgrading the Dhaka-Chattogram highway to eight lanes is also a momentous need of the day, he added. 

Top News

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi / Cooking Oil / price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Abiana project by Studio Morphogenesis has a marvellous and functional pantry add-on to their kitchen area. Photo: Studio Morphogenesis

All about in-between spaces and worn out places

12h | Habitat
Sheikh Fazle Fahim. Illustration: TBS

‘Our capacity can be improved by incorporating all ports under one authority, both water and land’

12h | Panorama
DeshiFarmer helps farmers by providing information they can use to minimise the time between planting different crop types, and optimise growth.Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

DeshiFarmer: From the farm to your table

14h | Panorama
Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

2h | Videos
Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

3h | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

4h | Videos
50 lakh among 75 lakh TIN holders do not pay tax

50 lakh among 75 lakh TIN holders do not pay tax

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products