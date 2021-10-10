Price of 12 kg LPG increased by Tk226

Consumers will have to pay Tk1,259 from now on for each 12kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder of private companies.

The previous price was Tk1,033.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) adjusted the LPG price Sunday.

However, the price of LPG from the state-owned company has not changed and remained at Tk591 for 12.5 kg cylinders.

During a press conference, the BERC chairman said per litre autogas in October will be Tk58 instead of Tk50 in September.

According to the latest prices, the price of centrally regulated (reticulated system) LPG will be Tk101 per kg, which was Tk83 in September.

"The price of LPG has gone up in the world market. We have adjusted the price accordingly. Operators will surely implement it," said BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil in an online press conference on Sunday.

Private operators previously were at liberty to set their prices on their own. But on 12 April this year, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission determined and set the price for LPG for the first time, both for the public and private sector.

Currently, the country consumes around 11 lakh tonnes of LPG each year as the usage ranges from cooking to refuelling vehicles. Some 28 private operators are fulfilling around 98% of the total demand.

Propane and Butane, the main ingredients for making LPG, are imported from different countries. Saudi Aramco publishes the price of these two gases every month. This is known as Saudi Cargo Price (CP).

BERC has adjusted the price of LPG in the country based on the base price of the Saudi CP.