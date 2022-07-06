Prevent extortion during transportation of sacrificial animals: IGP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 07:12 pm

Related News

Prevent extortion during transportation of sacrificial animals: IGP

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 07:12 pm
File photo of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed
File photo of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed today conveyed a strong message to his colleagues directing them to be vigilant in preventing extortion from vehicles transporting sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The IGP conveyed the message after a meeting at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh on Wednesday (6 July).

Ensuring safety of cattle carrying trucks on highways, security arrangements in cattle markets and shopping malls, traffic management on roads and highways, security detail of buses, launches and railway stations and law and order situation in flood-affected areas were among the meeting agendas.

IGP Benazir also gave instructions to keep the movement of sacrificial animal-carrying vehicles on roads and waterways uninterrupted.

He also gave directions not to stop sacrificial animals-laden transports and trawlers without any specific complaint.

Besides, the IGP directed the field level officials to abide by the government guidelines related to the movement of motorcycles during Eid.

The Roads and Highways Department (RHD) has decided to ban motorcycles for inter-district travel for seven days – before and after Eid.
 

Top News

IGP Benazir Ahmed / Sacrificial animal / eid-ul azha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

9h | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

10h | Panorama
The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

1d | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

2h | Videos
Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new challenge

8h | Videos
Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

4
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

5
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work

6
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’