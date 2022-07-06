Prevent extortion during transportation of sacrificial animals: IGP

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed today conveyed a strong message to his colleagues directing them to be vigilant in preventing extortion from vehicles transporting sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The IGP conveyed the message after a meeting at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh on Wednesday (6 July).

Ensuring safety of cattle carrying trucks on highways, security arrangements in cattle markets and shopping malls, traffic management on roads and highways, security detail of buses, launches and railway stations and law and order situation in flood-affected areas were among the meeting agendas.

IGP Benazir also gave instructions to keep the movement of sacrificial animal-carrying vehicles on roads and waterways uninterrupted.

He also gave directions not to stop sacrificial animals-laden transports and trawlers without any specific complaint.

Besides, the IGP directed the field level officials to abide by the government guidelines related to the movement of motorcycles during Eid.

The Roads and Highways Department (RHD) has decided to ban motorcycles for inter-district travel for seven days – before and after Eid.

