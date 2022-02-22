Press conference for mobile gaming app ‘Amar Bangabandhu’

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 10:18 pm

Press conference for mobile gaming app ‘Amar Bangabandhu’

BNCC Director General, Brigadier General Nahidul Islam Khan, was chief guest on the occasion

A press conference for the gaming app "Amar Bangabandhu", which features the biography and philosophy of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was jointly organised by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) at the BNCC Directorate General in the capital, on the occasion of Mujib Year and our Golden Jubilee of Independence, on Tuesday.

BNCC Director General Brigadier General Nahidul Islam Khan was present as the chief guest on the occasion, read a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate.

Informing journalists about the aims and objectives of the app, the BNCC Director General said the present era is ICT-dependent and today's generation is busy with Internet and mobile games. " They are averse to television so even if the biography of Bangabandhu is broadcast on TV channels, it does not reach the younger generation who are our future leaders.

"Thus, it is time to inculcate in our hearts all great sacrifice, devotion, and love for the Father of the Nation. To keep the indestructible consciousness and ideals of the Father of the Nation flowing forever from generation to generation, the app-based game Amar Bangabandhu has been designed to inform the present generation about the Father of the Nation on a digital platform," he added.

Journalists were also briefed on the app competition. Books, smartphones, tablet computers, and laptops will be provided as prizes to 30 winners in age-based groups (1st group under 10 years, 2nd group 10-18 years, and a 3rd group over 18 years).

The competition which started on 16 January will run until midnight on 26 March. A contestant can participate multiple times which will be updated on the server after each entry. 

Senior military and civilian officials of BNCC headquarters were present on the occasion.

Amar Bangabandhu

