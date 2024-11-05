Press accreditation cards of 30 more journalists scrapped

Bangladesh

UNB
05 November, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 06:21 pm

The Press Information Department revoked press accreditation for 30 more journalists, including prominent figures. Photo: Collected
The Press Information Department revoked press accreditation for 30 more journalists, including prominent figures. Photo: Collected

The Press Information Department (PID) has scrapped the permanent and temporary press accreditation cards of 30 more journalists, including Imdadul Haq Milon, Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul and Ahmed Zobayer.

A gazette notification, signed by Md Nizamul Kabir, chief information officer of  the PID under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, was issued in this regard on 3 November.

The accreditation was cancelled under sections 6.9, 6.10, 9.5 and 9.6 of the Press Accreditation Principle-2022, it said.

Rahul Saha of News 24, Mohammad Manzurul Islam of DBC News, Abed Khan of Daily Jagaran, ZI Mamun of ATN Bangla, Md Omar Faruque of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), Masuda Bhatti of Daily Amader Arthoneeti, DBC News's Naznin Nahar Munni, CEO of RTV Ashiqur Rahman, and Daily Bhorer Kagaj's news editor Ikhtiar Uddin were among the journalists whose press accreditation cards were cancelled.

Earlier, the government scrapped the press accreditation cards of 20 journalists including Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Farzana Rupa, and Farida Yasmin.

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Monday said it is "concerned" by the information ministry's announcement revoking the press accreditation of 20 journalists, four of whom remain detained in "apparent retaliation" for their support of the Awami League.

