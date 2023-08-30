President’s son keen on contesting next election from Pabna-5

President’s son keen on contesting next election from Pabna-5

Rony further expressed his commitment to securing victory for the 'boat' symbol if he gets nomination from the ruling party

Arshad Adnan Rony. Photo: UNB
Arshad Adnan Rony. Photo: UNB

Arshad Adnan Rony, son of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, has expressed his interest in contesting the next national election from Pabna-5 constituency.

Rony made the announcement while talking to reporters at his residence in Pabna town on Tuesday (29 August) night.

"I want to inform the people the district that I will seek nomination for Pabna-5 (Sadar) constituency from the prime minister, and if she approves, I can work for the people," Rony said.

"After taking charge as the president of Bangladesh, my father is working for the people of Pabna," he added.

Referring to the president, Rony also said, "My father asked me to go to Pabna and work for the people of the district. 'Please go to Pabna and see whether the people accept you,' my father told me."

Referring to his political background, the president's son said, "I joined Bangladesh Chhatra League when I was a student, and then I joined Jubo League. Sometimes, I was away [from politics] because of my business. Currently, I am a member of Awami League's subcommittee for cultural affairs. As I belong to an Awami family and I'm a son of Pabna, I believe I have a place for my claim."

Rony also said that he will try his level best to earn victory for 'boat'. However, he also said that if he failed to get nomination from Awami League, he will work for whoever the party nominates.

