President visits military hardware display 2024 at National Parade Square

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday (25 March) visited the military hardware display 2024 organized on the occasion of the Independence and National Day at the capital's National Parade Square.

The head of the state went around the different stalls and pavilions of the three forces where different hardware and war weapons and equipment were exhibited.

Earlier, the president was apprised of the armaments by the officers concerned.

He witnessed various light and heavy weapons used by the army, navy and air force personnel.

The head of the state and the guests enjoyed a cultural program performed by the artists of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra and later joined a photo session there as well.

The president, also the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Division, witnessed the successful landing of army paratroopers at the venue.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan and Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General Mizanur Rahman Shameem welcomed the president on his arrival at the National Parade Square.

On Sunday morning, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the exhibition by cutting the ribbon and releasing balloons.

The display will remain open for all from March 26-30 from 10am to 4pm.

The secretaries concerned, senior civil and military officers were present as the president visited the exhibition.