President Shahabuddin expresses shock over death of Iranian President, FM in helicopter crash

Bangladesh

UNB
20 May, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 05:21 pm

President Mohammed Shahabuddin. File photo: Collected
President Mohammed Shahabuddin. File photo: Collected

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and members of the entourage in a helicopter crash.

In a condolence message to Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, the President said, "President Raisi's visionary approach  as well as courage and dignity in dealing with difficult issues stand as a model  and inspiration for all of us. Iran has lost a wise and erudite leader whose empathy with the people made him outstanding

President Shahabuddin prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members and the brotherly people of Iran.

