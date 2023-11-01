President returns home after overseas treatment

President Mohammed Shahabuddin returned home this evening following his cardiac bypass surgery at the National University Hospital in Singapore on 18 October.

A commercial aircraft - flight BG-585- of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited, carrying the president along with his wife Dr Rebecca Sultana and other entourage members, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HISA) at 6:07pm.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, dean of the diplomatic corps, cabinet secretary, chiefs of the three services, principal secretary to the Prime Minister's Office, foreign secretary, Public Security Division Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, inspector general of police (IGP), consul of Singapore in Bangladesh and senior civil and military officials concerned received the President at the airport.

Meanwhile, the Head of the State flew to Singapore on October 16 to have the cardiac bypass surgery under the supervision of an eminent cardiac surgeon Professor Dr Kofidis Theodoros of the National University Hospital here.