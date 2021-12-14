President, PM pay tributes to martyred intellectuals

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
14 December, 2021, 08:50 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 08:53 am

Related News

President, PM pay tributes to martyred intellectuals

TBS Report 
14 December, 2021, 08:50 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 08:53 am
President, PM pay tributes to martyred intellectuals

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to the martyred intellectuals by placing wreath at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur here, marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day.

On behalf of the president, his military secretary Major General S M Salah Uddin Islam placed wreath at the monument this morning to pay tributes to those who lost lives days before Bangladesh's final victory in the War of Liberation in 1971.

Besides, on behalf of the premier, her Military Secretary Major General Naqib Ahmed Chowdhury laid the wreath around 7.05am to pay homage to the great heroes of the country.

The day is being observed on a limited scale due to Covid-19 situation.

Just two days ahead of the country's final victory for independence on this day 50 years back, the Pakistani occupation forces with the help of their local collaborators – Razakar, Al-Badr and Al-Shams – killed the most prominent intellectuals of the country.

As many as 200 illustrious sons of the soil, including professors, journalists, doctors, artistes, engineers and writers, were abducted from their respective residences blindfolded during December 10 to 14 in 1971.

They were first taken blindfolded to torture cells at Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Nakhalpara, Rajarbagh and other clandestine locations in different parts of the city.

Subsequently, they were put to death en masse at different killing grounds, most notably Rayerbazar and Mirpur, in a bid to cripple the newly emerging Bangladesh intellectually.

Those who were exposed to the killers' wrath on December 14, 1971 included Dr Alim Chowdhury and Dr Fazle Rabbi, Journalists Shahidullah Kaisar, Sirajuddin Hossain, Nizamuddin Ahmed, SA Mannan and Selina Parveen, and litterateur Munier Choudhury.

Since then, the day is being observed as the Martyred Intellectuals Day.
 

Top News

PM Hasina / president abdul hamid / Martyred Intellectuals Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

48m | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

1h | Panorama
18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

21h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Thousands attend tree wedding

Thousands attend tree wedding

15h | Videos
Bangladesh enters 5G era

Bangladesh enters 5G era

18h | Videos
Murad has no place in any country

Murad has no place in any country

18h | Videos
Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 