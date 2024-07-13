President, PM hail national export trophy winners

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (13 July) issued separate messages congratulating the exporters selected for the National Export Trophy 2021-22.

The government will award 77 exporters with the National Export Trophy tomorrow for their outstanding performance in the country's export earnings for the fiscal year of 2021-22.

The award will be given to those who brought the highest amount of export proceeds in the country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to handover the trophy at a programme at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital at 10.30am tomorrow," State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu made the announcement at a press conference at Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) Building in the city today.

In a message on the eve of this occasion, President Mohammed Shahabuddin said giving awards of 'National Export Trophy' to meritorious exporters in recognition of their outstanding contributions to national exports during the financial year 2021-22 is a positive step to enhance trade and investment.

The president believed that such initiative will encourage exporters to expand their export and trade.

The head of the state extended his heartiest congratulations to all the exporting companies and businessmen who have won the Export Trophy.

In order to make the export trade sustainable, product quality improvement is a must, he said, adding that the current market will be strengthen if new products are added to the export list.

The workers of export-oriented organizations should be developed as skilled manpower through proper training, the President underscored.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said: "I am happy to know that the National Export Trophy for the financial year 2021-22 is being awarded in recognition of outstanding contribution to the country's economy by earning foreign exchange through export trade."

She extended her warmest congratulations to the successful exporters of the country.

The Awami League-led government is determined to maintain a business-friendly environment in building the 'Sonar Bangladesh' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the premier said.

"Since 2009, we have been taking and implementing effective steps to make Bangladesh an economically strong state," she added.

Sheikh Hasina said that the contribution of export trade to the overall economic progress and development of a country is undeniable.

Exporters of Bangladesh are contributing to the country's economy by exporting quality domestic-products to the global market, she said.

The award program of the National Export Trophy 2021-22 is playing a special role in the expansion of export trade by encouraging the country's exporters, said Sheikh Hasina.

The premier firmly believed that such recognition from the highest level of the state will accelerate the industrialization of the country and continue the ongoing growth trend of exports as well as give momentum to the overall economy of the country.

Both the president and the premier wished the National Export Trophy 2021-2022 a success.