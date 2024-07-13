President, PM hail national export trophy winners

Bangladesh

BSS
13 July, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 10:30 pm

Related News

President, PM hail national export trophy winners

BSS
13 July, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 10:30 pm
President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File Photo: Collected
President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File Photo: Collected

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (13 July) issued separate messages congratulating the exporters selected for the National Export Trophy 2021-22.

The government will award 77 exporters with the National Export Trophy tomorrow for their outstanding performance in the country's export earnings for the fiscal year of 2021-22.

The award will be given to those who brought the highest amount of export proceeds in the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to handover the trophy at a programme at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital at 10.30am tomorrow," State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu made the announcement at a press conference at Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) Building in the city today.

In a message on the eve of this occasion, President Mohammed Shahabuddin said giving awards of 'National Export Trophy' to meritorious exporters in recognition of their outstanding contributions to national exports during the financial year 2021-22 is a positive step to enhance trade and investment.

The president believed that such initiative will encourage exporters to expand their export and trade.

The head of the state extended his heartiest congratulations to all the exporting companies and businessmen who have won the Export Trophy.

In order to make the export trade sustainable, product quality improvement is a must, he said, adding that the current market will be strengthen if new products are added to the export list.

The workers of export-oriented organizations should be developed as skilled manpower through proper training, the President underscored.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said: "I am happy to know that the National Export Trophy for the financial year 2021-22 is being awarded in recognition of outstanding contribution to the country's economy by earning foreign exchange through export trade."

She extended her warmest congratulations to the successful exporters of the country.

The Awami League-led government is determined to maintain a business-friendly environment in building the 'Sonar Bangladesh' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the premier said.

"Since 2009, we have been taking and implementing effective steps to make Bangladesh an economically strong state," she added.

Sheikh Hasina said that the contribution of export trade to the overall economic progress and development of a country is undeniable.

Exporters of Bangladesh are contributing to the country's economy by exporting quality domestic-products to the global market, she said.

The award program of the National Export Trophy 2021-22 is playing a special role in the expansion of export trade by encouraging the country's exporters, said Sheikh Hasina.

The premier firmly believed that such recognition from the highest level of the state will accelerate the industrialization of the country and continue the ongoing growth trend of exports as well as give momentum to the overall economy of the country.

Both the president and the premier wished the National Export Trophy 2021-2022 a success.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

14h | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Decision of mass march of quota activists and submission of memorandum across the country

Decision of mass march of quota activists and submission of memorandum across the country

2h | Videos
Meta is going soft on Trump, Elon Musk donates funds to Ex-US president

Meta is going soft on Trump, Elon Musk donates funds to Ex-US president

1h | Videos
What message did Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian give to the US, Russia and China?

What message did Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian give to the US, Russia and China?

1h | Videos
Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic to play Alcaraz in men's final

Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic to play Alcaraz in men's final

36m | Videos