President, PM greet countrymen on Eid-ul-Fitr

Bangladesh

BSS
02 May, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2022, 08:16 pm

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted the countrymen as well as the Muslims across the world on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the greatest religious festivals of the Muslim Ummah.
 
On the eve of the day, they issued separate messages praying for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country, the Muslim Ummah, the interfaith harmony and global peace.
 
In a message on the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the greatest religious festival of the Muslim Ummah, the President called upon the countrymen to celebrate the Eid festival maintaining proper health rules.
 
"Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the major religious festivals of the Muslims. This Eid comes to us with a message of immense happiness and joy after a month of fasting and restraint. It is a joyous day when the joy is spread out amongst all and in all parts of the Bengal and in the world," the head of the state said.
 
Abdul Hamid said people of all classes and professions join in a row and share their joy on this Eid day. Eid develops a bond of friendship, harmony and unity among all, he said.
 
Hamid called upon the affluent quarter of the society to stand by the poor during this time and hoped that the teachings of Eid-ul-Fitr will spread among all to build a prosperous Bangladesh.
 
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, prayed for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country's people and the Muslim Ummah.
 
"Eid teaches a unique lesson of peace, compassion and brotherhood. Forgetting violence and hatred, people are bound by the bonds of equality, friendship and harmony. Eid carries a message of joy in the lives of all irrespective of rich and poor. The joy of Eid is for all of us," the premier said.
 
She prayed to the Almighty Allah that may the self-purification, restraint, friendship and harmony of the Muslims prevail in the life of the individual, family, society and the state.
 
"May the life of every human being be filled with the joy of Eid," she continued.
 
Although the Covid-19 situation has improved slightly, Sheikh Hasina urged all to avoid public gatherings as much as possible.
 
She also called upon all to follow the rules of hygiene to enjoy their Eid in joyous manner.

Eid-ul Fitr / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid

