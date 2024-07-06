President, PM greet AIPs for contribution to agriculture

The government will honour 'Agricultural Important Persons (AIPs)' tomorrow for their outstanding contribution to the agriculture sector.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in separate messages today, greeted the recipients of 'Agricultural Important Person (AIP)' status.

In his message, the president said, "I welcome the initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture for honouring the AIPs -2021'."

Highlighting the importance of the agriculture sector of the country, the head of the state said the success of this country in the socio-economic field is based on the sustainable agricultural production system.

The agri-scientists, entrepreneurs, farmers, producers and agricultural organisers are playing a key role in the agricultural production system, he added.

He believed that giving state status to those selected as AIPs for their significant contribution in agriculture is a unique addition to the agriculture sector.

He congratulated those who have been conferred with 'Agricultural Important Person (AIP)-2021' award in recognition of their contributions in various fields of agriculture.

"I strongly believe that this initiative will encourage all individuals and organisations related to agriculture and accelerate the ongoing progress of agriculture," Shahabuddin continued.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said, "...I congratulate all the persons recognized as 'Agricultural Important Persons (AIPs)."

The premier said she was delighted to know that the AIPs of 2021 are going to be awarded for their significant contribution in the field of agriculture.

The greatest Bangalee of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the first to realise that knowledge-based modern agriculture is the first step to build a developed and prosperous 'Sonar Bangladesh', she added.

Hence, he gave utmost importance to agriculture in the reconstruction of the war-torn country after independence, she said.

She said Bangabandhu took various initiatives to modernise the agricultural system of Bangladesh.

Bangabandhu began the agricultural revolution by providing improved agriculture materials and waiving land development tax of up to 25 bighas, she said.

In 1973, Bangabandhu introduced the 'Bangabandhu Puroskar Tohabil' for the development of agriculture and also gave first class status to agriculturists in government jobs, the premier added.

Following the footsteps of the Father of Nation, the Awami League government has taken various timely measures and agriculture-friendly policies for the modernization and overall development of agriculture since 2009, she said.

Both the president and the premier once again congratulated all the persons who were recognised as AIPs and wished all the programmes taken to honour them a success.