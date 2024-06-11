President, PM call for preventing child labour

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon all concerned, including private organisations, media, national and international agencies alongside the government to play an effective role in making institutional and non-institutional sectors free from child labour.

They made the call in separate messages on the eve of the World Day Against Child Labour.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) launched the first 'World Day Against Child Labour' in 2002 as a way to highlight the plight of children engaged in child labour.

Observed on 12 June, the day is intended to serve as a catalyst for the growing worldwide movement against child labour, according to the website of ILO.

This year's theme of the day is 'Shishu Sram Bondho Kori, Protissruti Rokkah Kori', an official press release said.

In his message, President Mohammed Shahabuddin said a four-tiered institutional structure has been prepared from national to upazila level to eradicate child labour

The international community has committed to end all forms of child labour by 2025 under 'Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) - 8.7', the president said.

The head of the state said effective measures must be taken to ban and eliminate forced labour, modern slavery and human trafficking side by side elimination of traditional child labour.

In a separate message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hoped that everyone will do their best to end child labour by ensuring children's normal development and education opportunities.

"Now is the time to act together to end child labour," she said.

She said that the government also involved the private sector in eliminating child labour.

The Premier urged everyone to come forward in the fight against child labour to achieve the 'Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 8.7'.

She said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman believed that the children of today are the future of tomorrow.

"Children will build the golden Bangladesh of his dreams," the premier added.

She said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1974 made the Children Act compulsory for the development and blossoming of children.

Bangabandhu upheld the rights of children in the constitution, she said, adding that following the footsteps of the Father of the Nation, the Awami League-led government has formulated the National Child Labour Elimination Policy 2010.

Bangabandhu nationalised primary education to ensure development of children, she said.

Besides, the National Children Policy-2011, Children Act-2013, Child Marriage Restraint Act-2017 and Domestic Workers Protection and Welfare Policy (DWPWP)-2015 have been formulated to ensure the development and protection of children, she continued.

National Action Plan 2021-25 has been formulated with the aim of freeing the country from all forms of child labour to achieve the SDG targets, she said, adding that the government is working to implement this action plan.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO) convention, a mega project called 'Child Labor Elimination and Rehabilitation Project (Shishu Sram Niroson O Purnobason Prokolpo)' has been implemented at a cost of Tk2,500 crore which will end this year, she said.

Programs for the rehabilitation of underprivileged children and the development of children with special needs are being implemented, she said, adding that students are provided with new books free of cost at the beginning of the year.

"Almost a cent percent of children are going to school today," the premier said.

"We have also taken various initiatives to help children and their families," she said.