President pays tributes to Liberation War heroes

Bangladesh

BSS
16 December, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 10:00 am

Related News

President pays tributes to Liberation War heroes

BSS
16 December, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 10:00 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

President M Abdul Hamid paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar on the outskirts of the capital this morning marking the 52nd Victory Day.

The Head of the State placed the wreaths at the altar of the National Memorial at about 6.32am followed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

After placing the wreaths, the President stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of deep respect to the memories of the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented the state salute on the occasion, as the bugles played the last post.

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The President also signed the visitors' book kept on Memorial premises.

The nation is celebrating the 52nd Victory Day today, the most precious day of Bangalee people, as the country was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces on the day in 1971 after a nine-month long bloodstained Liberation War.

Top News

President M Abdul Hamid / Victory Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

2h | Panorama
The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

22h | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

21h | Pursuit
TBS Illustration

Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

22h | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

17h | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

18h | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

19h | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

20h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing
Banking

Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing