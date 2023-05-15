President opens ‘Bangabandhu Mural’ at Pabna Zilla Parishad Square

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today inaugurated the 'Bangabandhu Mural' at Pabna Zilla Parishad Square here.

The Head of the State, later, paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at the mural named after Bangabandhu there.

A munajat was offered seeking eternal peace of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of the August 15 massacre.

Doa (prayers) were also offered seeking divine blessings for peace and prosperity of the country and welfare of the people.

Deputy Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad valiant Freedom Fighter Md Shamsul Hoque Tuku, Pabna Zilla Parishad Chairman valiant Freedom Fighter Abdur Rahim Pakon, local lawmakers and leaders of ruling Awami League were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the President reached Pabna around 12noon on a four-day official visit to his hometown.

This is the first visit to Pabna after assuming office as the 22nd President on April 24, 2023.

President's wife Dr Rebecca Sultana, son Mohammad Arshad Adnan Rony, senior civil and military officials and concerned secretaries of Bangabhaban, among others, accompanied the President.