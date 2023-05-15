President opens ‘Bangabandhu Mural’ at Pabna Zilla Parishad Square

Bangladesh

BSS
15 May, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 04:49 pm

President opens ‘Bangabandhu Mural’ at Pabna Zilla Parishad Square

BSS
15 May, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 04:49 pm
Image Source : Twitter/@AndyVermaut
Image Source : Twitter/@AndyVermaut

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today inaugurated the 'Bangabandhu Mural' at Pabna Zilla Parishad Square here.

The Head of the State, later, paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at the mural named after Bangabandhu there.

 A munajat was offered seeking eternal peace of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of the August 15 massacre.

Doa (prayers) were also offered seeking divine blessings for peace and prosperity of the country and welfare of the people. 

Deputy Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad valiant Freedom Fighter Md Shamsul Hoque Tuku, Pabna Zilla Parishad Chairman valiant Freedom Fighter Abdur Rahim Pakon, local lawmakers and leaders of ruling Awami League were present on the occasion. 

Earlier, the President reached Pabna around 12noon on a four-day official visit to his hometown. 

This is the first visit to Pabna after assuming office as the 22nd President on April 24, 2023. 

President's wife Dr Rebecca Sultana, son Mohammad Arshad Adnan Rony, senior civil and military officials and concerned secretaries of Bangabhaban, among others, accompanied the President. 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Not as different as you might think.Photographer: Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Turkey's election won't make the West’s dreams come true

2h | Panorama
Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A migrant kind of love: Inside the long-distance relationships of Bangladesh's migrant workers 

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

19m | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

2h | TBS Stories
Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

5h | TBS SPORTS
A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

23h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone