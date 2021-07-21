President calls for standing by corona victims

President M Abdul Hamid today asked all to stand by the Corona victims being imbued with the spirit of restraint and sacrifice of the holy Eid-ul-Adha..

"If the teachings of sacrifice can be reflected in our personal life, the peace and harmony will be established in the society," the President said in his speech on Eid-ul-Adha., the second largest religious festival of Muslims, at Bangabhaban here.

Referring to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak across the country, he said Coronavirus is such a disease which is not possible to be tackled for an individual or a family or a country alone.

He stressed combined efforts of all multinational organizations and institutions, rich and poor to save the world from deadly Coronavirus's grab as the world people are the residents of Global Village for the blessings of science and information technology.

Mentioning that the people's life and livelihood is facing a great challenge due to Coronavirus, President Hamid said although saving lives is the first priority, the importance of keeping the livelihood vibrant to save life is undeniable.

Abdul Hamid said the government has undertaken multi-faceted programmes, including providing various incentive packages to tackle Coronavirus and keep the wheel of the economy moving.

"Various relief activities are being carried out to remove the suffering of the poor and low-income people at present," he said, adding that the government was also providing all possible assistance to continue the activities of every productive sector including agriculture and industry here.

About the ongoing vaccination programme, he said the incumbent government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is committed to ensuring immunization for all citizens of the country on a priority basis.

The head of the state called upon all, irrespective of party affiliations, to extend a helping hand to make the (vaccination) programme a success.

"Our country will move forward with new possibilities. But for this, everyone need to follow proper health guidelines, including properly wearing masks, washing hands with soap, using hand sanitizer and maintaining social distancing," he said.

The President also urged all to complete the work of sacrifice at the government-designated places and subsequently to remove the waste of the sacrificed animals timely.