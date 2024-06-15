President to offer Eid-ul-Adha prayers at National Eidgah

Bangladesh

BSS
15 June, 2024, 12:55 pm
15 June, 2024, 01:02 pm

President Mohammed Shahabuddin. File photo: Collected
President Mohammed Shahabuddin. File photo: Collected

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will offer the Eid-ul-Adha prayers along with hundreds of Muslims from all walks of life at the main Eid congregation (jamaat) at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises on the Eid day which is to be celebrated on Monday (18 June) in Bangladesh.

"The President along with his family members and officials concerned will attend the main Eid prayers of Eid-ul-Adha, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Muslims at 7:30am," President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS today (15 June).
 
On his arrival at the Eidgah at 7:20am, the President will be received by the Chief Justice, mayor of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), and others concerned.
 
Noted personalities, including the chief justice, cabinet members, Supreme Court judges, DSCC mayor, lawmakers, senior political leaders and top civil and military officials will say their Eid prayers at the National Eidgah Maidan.
 
After the prayers, the Head of the State will exchange greetings with fellow musullis (devotees) Muslims at the Eidgah.
 
"But if it is not possible to hold the Eid prayers at the National Eidgah due to inclement weather or any other reason, the President will say his Eid prayers at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 8am," reads the day's programme schedule.

The Eid jamaat will be held at the National Eidgah under the auspices of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Special arrangements have been made for women to offer Eid prayers at the National Eidgah.
 
After the prayers, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and his spouse Dr Rebeka Sultana will exchange Eid greetings with various cross-sections of people at Bangabhaban from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon.
 
He will convey his Eid greetings to the countrymen through media at the Credentials Hall of the Bangabhaban.
 
Later, the President will spend his time with his family members at Bangabhaban.

