President for maintaining present spree of democracy, development

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday urged all the political parties of the country to continue the present spree of democracy and development.

"Democracy and development must continue in the country . . . There might have problems but it is possible to solve those through amicable discussion," he told a mass reception accorded to him at Pabna Edward College Ground here this afternoon.

Noting that the upcoming general election is very crucial for democratic practice, the Head of State called upon the political parties to analyze the comparative development that took place over the last 14 years in the country and then take decisions for the next polls.

"Holding a national poll is a must to change the government . . . And if there is any problem, it should be resolved through discussion," he added.

He said all political parties should work for the continuation of development of the country.

Everyone will make an effective contribution to the country's development from their respective positions, the President hoped.

The valiant freedom fighter Shahabuddin said, "We got a constitution by dint of many sacrifices through the Great Liberation War. After the assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975, this constitution had been changed many times".

"Democracy and the non-communal spirit of Bangladesh had been killed ... There had been an attempt to introduce a Pakistani style Constitution. Later, Sheikh Hasina came to power, the Constitution was restored in its place," he said.

Referring to the so-called widespread corruption in Padma Bridge prior to starting of its construction, the President, who was the ACC commissioner then, said there was no corruption in Padma Bridge but two particular newspapers reported the corruption on the Padma Bridge.

Photo: BSS

After this news, the President said, all donor agencies, including the World Bank, withdrew their promised money, although later they wanted to finance again conditionally.

As Commissioner of the anti-graft body, "I have proved that there was no corruption in Padma Bridge," he mentioned.

The President said, based on my report, the World Bank's complaint was proved false in the Canadian court.

He criticized some so-called economists and said they apprehended that Bangladesh would be like Sri Lanka, but it did not happen because of the visionary and efficient leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu.

Referring to tremendous development in different sectors, including ICT, infrastructure and electricity, he said the development trend is now acclaimed worldwide as a "role model of development".

The President said under the leadership of Bangabandhu's privileged daughter Prime Minister, Bangladesh has already graduated to the status of a developing country from a least developed country.

Inhabitants of Pabna from all walks of life joined the reception. Various organizations of the district and distinguished persons of all classes and professions greeted the President with flowers.



President Shahabuddin expressed gratitude and thanked the people of Pabna for showing love and respect by organizing this historic event.



The Head of State said, "I grew up with the common people in the Sun, air, nature and environment of Pabna."



Referring to the cooperation of the people of Pabna in every aspect of his life, he said: "Even as the President, I want to live as your people in the days to come."



The President sought prayers and cooperation from the countrymen, including the people of Pabna, so that he can run his job properly.

Former student leader Shahabuddin said, "Bangabandhu is my ideal of doing politics as a charismatic leader."

The Father of the Nation envisioned establishing a hunger and poverty-free Sonar Bangla, but on August 15, 1975, the anti-liberation vested quarter stopped the progress of the country by brutally killing Bangabandhu and his family members, he said.

"I was arrested on 20 August 1975 for leading a protest procession against the brutal killing of the Father of the Nation. The inhumane torture lasted for three months in the army camp," he mentioned.

The President said, "I never thought that I would be the President of the country". He expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah for becoming the President and gave special thanks to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

President Sahabuddin also thanked all the parliament members (MPs).

Deputy Speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku, local law makers Golam Farooq Prince, Maqbul Hossain, Ahmed Feroz Kabir, valiant freedom fighter Nuruzzaman Biswas and Nadira Yasmin Jolly, convener of Pabna Nagrik Committee valiant freedom fighter Anjan Chowdhury Pintu, Vice-Chancellor of Pabna University of Science and Technology (PUST) Prof Dr Hafiza Khatun, Pabna District Awami League President Rezaul Rahim Lal, PUST Professor Dr A Abdul Alim, retired Principal Shivjit Nag and Abdul Matin Khan spoke on the occasion.