President greets countrymen on Independence Day

Bangladesh

BSS
25 March, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 07:15 pm

Related News

President greets countrymen on Independence Day

BSS
25 March, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 07:15 pm
President greets countrymen on Independence Day

President Md Abdul Hamid on Friday extended his heartfelt greetings and warm felicitations to the countrymen living at home and abroad on the occasion of 26 March, the Independence and National Day.

In a message on the eve of the great Independence and National Day, he remembered with profound respect the architect of independent Bangladesh, the greatest Bangalee of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On the fateful night of 25 March 1971, the invading forces of Pakistan suddenly attacked the unarmed Bangalees, he said.

The president said in the early hours of 26 March, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman officially declared the Independence of Bangladesh.

"We achieved an independent and sovereign Bangladesh through a nine-month long Liberation War under the able leadership of Bangabandhu," he said.

He recalled with deep respect the millions of martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the War of Liberation and that "we achieved our independence for their supreme sacrifice."

The president also recalled with deep reverence the four National Leaders, heroic freedom-fighters, organisers, supporters, foreign friends and people from all walks of life who made contributions to attain the nation's right to self-determination and freedom movement.

Bangabandhu always cherished a dream of building a happy and prosperous country along with attaining political emancipation, he mentioned.

Abdul Hamid said the present government has been rendering untiring efforts in materialising the dream of Bangabandhu.

Today, Bangladesh is moving towards the highway of development at an inexorable pace, the president said.

"We have achieved enormous success in various areas of socio-economic development including poverty alleviation, education, health, human resources development, women empowerment, reduction of child and maternal mortality rates, elimination of gender discrimination and increase in average life expectancy," he said.

Rate of poverty has been dropped while per capita income has tripled over the past decade, he also mentioned. 

He said on the occasion of "Mujib Barsho" a huge number of landless and homeless people are being rehabilitated, which has created a new stream in the whole world in the concept of poverty alleviation of the rootless and helpless people.

Top News

President M Abdul Hamid / 26 March / Independence Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Consumer prices hit decades-long high in February. Photo: Bloomberg

Is a new global recession the price for punishing Putin?

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

“You need political commitment, in the first place, for decentralisation of healthcare”

7h | Panorama
The Gurdwara Nanak Shahi in the Dhaka University area is considered to be the oldest gurdwara in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Of Kara, kirpan and kesh: The 500-year-old Sikh community of Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
A small herd of elephants grazes on the hills in Nakugaon in the northern bordering district of Sherpur. Habitats of this exotic animal are slowly disappearing as people continue to occupy their corridors, forcing them to forage crop fields for food. PHOTO: Mumit M

Corridors for coexistence

10h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Assange gets married in Belmarsh prison

Assange gets married in Belmarsh prison

5h | Videos
'King of Red Card' Mike Dean to retire at end of season

'King of Red Card' Mike Dean to retire at end of season

6h | Videos
City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

23h | Videos
Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market