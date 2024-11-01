President, CA wish success of Cooperatives Day

Bangladesh

BSS
01 November, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 10:30 pm

Related News

President, CA wish success of Cooperatives Day

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today (1 November) issued separate messages greeting the members of the cooperatives on the eve of the day

BSS
01 November, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 10:30 pm
President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected
President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected

National Cooperatives Day will be observed in the country tomorrow with the theme 'Somobaye Gorbo Desh, Boishommohin Bangladesh'.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today (1 November) issued separate messages greeting the members of the cooperatives on the eve of the day.

President Shahabuddin, in his message, said the key element of poverty alleviation is economic development, and the best way of economic development is 'cooperative'.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"There is no alternative to building a cooperative based society to ensure sustainable development," he said, adding, "Cooperatives play a role in achieving self-reliance and socio-economic development through collective efforts in a democratic manner."

The president said, cooperators are contributing significantly to the country's agriculture, fisheries, animal husbandry, dairy production, meeting nutritional needs, transportation, small businesses, housing, women empowerment and improving the quality of life of the underprivileged people.

Cooperative is a collective effort formed and managed on the basis of justice and devotion by the spontaneous participation of people, he noted.

Practicing brotherhood, collective efforts and values in cooperative institutions can play a role in establishing a discrimination-free society, said the president.

The interim government has adopted multifaceted development and reform plans to build a new Bangladesh free from hunger, poverty, corruption and discrimination, the President said, calling upon the cooperatives to join the new journey of building the country by accelerating the cooperative movement.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, in his message, said the current interim government has taken up the challenge of building a new discrimination free new Bangladesh through reforms.

Reforms are also needed in the cooperative sector to make the economy dynamic, he said, adding, "It is important to develop an efficient and sustainable cooperative system for creating more entrepreneurship in our society."

Chief adviser said cooperative sector has been playing a crucial role in poverty alleviation and socio-economic development of the country.

The interim government is working intensively to increase the efficiency and performance of the cooperatives by providing intensive vocational training, loan facilities on easy terms, technical and other facilities according to the local needs, he added.

To realize the dream of a new economy, cooperatives should be modernized and developed, the chief adviser said.

Both the president and the chief adviser wished all the programmes taken marking the 53rd National Cooperatives Day a success.

The Department of Cooperatives has chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the day in a befitting manner.

The day will also be observed at upazila, district and divisional levels in a befitting manner.

National Cooperatives Day / President Mohammad Shahabuddin / Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

6m | Tech
The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

3h | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

4h | Mode
PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

6h | Videos
Can be valid in UAE for 2 more months without penalty

Can be valid in UAE for 2 more months without penalty

1h | Videos
China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

5h | Videos
Musk can continue with election cash giveaways for now

Musk can continue with election cash giveaways for now

3h | Videos