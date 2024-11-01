President, CA wish success of Cooperatives Day

National Cooperatives Day will be observed in the country tomorrow with the theme 'Somobaye Gorbo Desh, Boishommohin Bangladesh'.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today (1 November) issued separate messages greeting the members of the cooperatives on the eve of the day.

President Shahabuddin, in his message, said the key element of poverty alleviation is economic development, and the best way of economic development is 'cooperative'.

"There is no alternative to building a cooperative based society to ensure sustainable development," he said, adding, "Cooperatives play a role in achieving self-reliance and socio-economic development through collective efforts in a democratic manner."

The president said, cooperators are contributing significantly to the country's agriculture, fisheries, animal husbandry, dairy production, meeting nutritional needs, transportation, small businesses, housing, women empowerment and improving the quality of life of the underprivileged people.

Cooperative is a collective effort formed and managed on the basis of justice and devotion by the spontaneous participation of people, he noted.

Practicing brotherhood, collective efforts and values in cooperative institutions can play a role in establishing a discrimination-free society, said the president.

The interim government has adopted multifaceted development and reform plans to build a new Bangladesh free from hunger, poverty, corruption and discrimination, the President said, calling upon the cooperatives to join the new journey of building the country by accelerating the cooperative movement.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, in his message, said the current interim government has taken up the challenge of building a new discrimination free new Bangladesh through reforms.

Reforms are also needed in the cooperative sector to make the economy dynamic, he said, adding, "It is important to develop an efficient and sustainable cooperative system for creating more entrepreneurship in our society."

Chief adviser said cooperative sector has been playing a crucial role in poverty alleviation and socio-economic development of the country.

The interim government is working intensively to increase the efficiency and performance of the cooperatives by providing intensive vocational training, loan facilities on easy terms, technical and other facilities according to the local needs, he added.

To realize the dream of a new economy, cooperatives should be modernized and developed, the chief adviser said.

Both the president and the chief adviser wished all the programmes taken marking the 53rd National Cooperatives Day a success.

The Department of Cooperatives has chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the day in a befitting manner.

The day will also be observed at upazila, district and divisional levels in a befitting manner.