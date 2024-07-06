President asks PGR to comply with chain of command

Bangladesh

BSS
06 July, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 12:53 pm

Related News

President asks PGR to comply with chain of command

BSS
06 July, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 12:53 pm
President Mohammed Shahabuddin. File photo: Collected
President Mohammed Shahabuddin. File photo: Collected

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today asked the President Guard Regiment (PGR) to perform duties properly with utmost devotion maintaining the 'chain of command'.

"Be faithful to the chain of command and carry out any responsibility reposed in you properly," he said while addressing a function as the chief guest at PGR headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment coinciding with its 49th founding anniversary.

The head of state said, "Remember, any self-sacrifice in fulfilling the great responsibility assigned to you by the country and the nation will make you memorable forever in the history."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

President / President Mohammed Shahabuddin / President Guard Regiment (PGR)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

5h | Panorama
Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

1d | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

1d | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Chess Grandmaster Ziaur Rahman dies during match

Chess Grandmaster Ziaur Rahman dies during match

1h | Videos
Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

1d | Videos
Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

1d | Videos
BCB finally turns its attention to local coaches

BCB finally turns its attention to local coaches

16h | Videos