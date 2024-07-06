President asks PGR to comply with chain of command

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today asked the President Guard Regiment (PGR) to perform duties properly with utmost devotion maintaining the 'chain of command'.

"Be faithful to the chain of command and carry out any responsibility reposed in you properly," he said while addressing a function as the chief guest at PGR headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment coinciding with its 49th founding anniversary.

The head of state said, "Remember, any self-sacrifice in fulfilling the great responsibility assigned to you by the country and the nation will make you memorable forever in the history."