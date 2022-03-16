President asks EC to discharge duties neutrally with courage

President M Abdul Hamid on Wednesday asked the Election Commission (EC) and all concerned to discharge its duties impartially with courage.

He came with the directives as a six-member EC delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal met him at Bangabhaban Wednesday (16 March) evening.

Later, President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed the newsmen at Bangabhaban.

Congratulating the CEC and the Commissioners, the president said the elections are very important in the democratic process and the EC has a key role to play in conducting fair polls.

Noting that power is linked with discharge of duties, the president said proper exercise of power is very important in discharging duties appropriately.

"All the elections, including the national polls, would be fair and acceptable under the supervision of the new Election Commission", the head of the state hoped.

He also called upon the Election Commission as well as all political parties, including the executive branch to play a responsible role for holding a free, fair and credible election.

The press secretary said during the meeting, the new chief election commissioner and the commissioners sought full cooperation and guidance of the president in discharging their duties.

Election Commissioners – Md Ahsan Habib Khan, Begum Rashida Sultana, Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman –and EC Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandker were in the delegation.

Secretaries concerned to the president were present on the occasion.