President asks EC to discharge duties neutrally with courage

Bangladesh

BSS
16 March, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 09:11 pm

Related News

President asks EC to discharge duties neutrally with courage

BSS
16 March, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 09:11 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

President M Abdul Hamid on Wednesday asked the Election Commission (EC) and all concerned to discharge its duties impartially with courage.

He came with the directives as a six-member EC delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal met him at Bangabhaban Wednesday (16 March) evening.

Later, President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed the newsmen at Bangabhaban.

Congratulating the CEC and the Commissioners, the president said the elections are very important in the democratic process and the EC has a key role to play in conducting fair polls.  

Noting that power is linked with discharge of duties, the president said proper exercise of power is very important in discharging duties appropriately.

"All the elections, including the national polls, would be fair and acceptable under the supervision of the new Election Commission", the head of the state hoped.

He also called upon the Election Commission as well as all political parties, including the executive branch to play a responsible role for holding a free, fair and credible election.

The press secretary said during the meeting, the new chief election commissioner and the commissioners sought full cooperation and guidance of the president in discharging their duties.

Election Commissioners – Md Ahsan Habib Khan, Begum Rashida Sultana, Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman –and EC Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandker were in the delegation.

Secretaries concerned to the president were present on the occasion.

Top News

President M Abdul Hamid / CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / Election Commission (EC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PWe can still manage risk and have better tools to do so, but in the new world order, it is about managing uncertainty — a much more difficult proposition. Photo: Bloomberg

How to manage the biggest risk of all: Uncertainty 

7h | Panorama
Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup. Photo: Courtesy

5G is still nascent in Asia, but we are ready for it in Bangladesh: Grameenphone Chairman

10h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Freight trains could make up for the railway's losses. But the lossmaker keeps neglecting its golden goose

11h | Panorama
Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Exceptional first lady Olena Zelenska

Exceptional first lady Olena Zelenska

1h | Videos
Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniversary on Tuesday

Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniversary on Tuesday

1h | Videos
Nobody knows when the shishu park will open

Nobody knows when the shishu park will open

1h | Videos
Who is sniper Wali?

Who is sniper Wali?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

5
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years