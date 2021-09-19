President asks ACC chairman to curb corruption

President Abdul Hamid has asked Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah to take necessary steps to punish corrupt people.

He made the directive when Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah called on the president at Bangabhaban on Sunday.

During the meeting, the ACC chairman informed the president about the overall activities of the commission.

He also raised the issue of ACC office infrastructure and manpower crisis.

President Abdul Hamid said that the prevention of corruption is very necessary for sustainable development.

The president also hoped that the Anti-Corruption Commission would take strict measures to curb institutional corruption as well as informal corruption.

ACC commissioner Md Zahurul Haque, Sampad Barua, secretary to the president's office, Major General SM Salahuddin Islam, military secretary, and Md Wahidul Islam Khan, joint-secretary, were present on the occasion.