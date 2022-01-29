President approves CEC and EC Appointment Bill 2022

President Abdul Hamid has approved the Appointment of the Appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Bill-2022.

A press release signed by Tariq Mahmood, director of the Public Relations of the Parliament Secretariat, disclosed the information on Saturday (29 January).

It said President Abdul Hamid has given his kind consent to the "Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Bill, 2022," which was passed in the 16th session of the 11th National Assembly at Parliament.