President accepts Murad Hasan’s resignation

President Abdul Hamid has accepted the resignation of Murad Hasan, who has stepped down as state minister for Information and Broadcasting citing "personal reasons".

A gazette notification was issued confirming the matter on Tuesday night.

Earlier in the day, he sent the resignation letter to the ministry following an order of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

On Monday evening, Road Transport and Bridges Minister, also the Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader told journalists that the PM instructed Murad to step down.

Murad has been in the spotlight for the last couple of days for his derogatory remarks.

Amid the criticism, a leaked phone conversation of Murad with actress Mahiya Mahi also drew flak on Monday.

Murad also made hateful and racist remarks about Tarique Rahman's daughter Zaima Rahman a few days ago.

Many Awami League leaders said the two back-to-back incidents involving the state minister have embarrassed the government and the party too.

Despite being criticised for commenting on the BNP leader's daughter, Murad Hasan told the BBC on Sunday night that he would not withdraw his comments and he had done nothing wrong. However, the incident has sparked controversy in political circles.

After resigning, Murad Hasan apologised through a Facebook post today saying, "Forgive me if I have done anything wrong or if my words have hurt mothers and sisters."

