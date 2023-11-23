Preparations to begin voluntary repatriation of Rohingyas to be continued: Secretary Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
23 November, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 08:58 am

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen chaired the 43rd meeting of National Task Force on Forcibly Myanmar Nationals. Photo: UNB
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Wednesday said preparation to commence sustainable and voluntary repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland would be continued.

The issue was discussed at the 43rd meeting of the National Task Force on Forcibly Myanmar Nationals held with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen in the chaired. 

Efforts to keep the attention of the global community on the Rohingya crisis were elaborated, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

UN Resident Coordinator in Dhaka Lewis Gwyn, representatives from different UN agencies, and related government Ministries, and offices attended.

The meeting discussed various issues related to the humanitarian operations for the Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char. 

