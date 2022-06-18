Power supply collapses in 8 flood-hit districts

Power supply to nearly eight lakh households in the flood-hit north and north-eastern eight districts has so far been suspended to minimise the risk of electricity-led accidents as several power plants and substations there went under the floodwaters, according to officials.

The electricity outage for the last three consecutive days in the most affected Sylhet and Sunamganj subsequently led mobile towers – also known as base transceiver stations or BTS – to halt operations, virtually isolating the people of the area from the rest of the country. Besides, medical and other electricity-backed emergency services now remain unavailable in the two districts.

Electricity supply to six other districts – Netrokona, Sherpur, Mymensingh, Kurigram, Rangpur and Gaibandha, where the flood situation has been worsening – is being suspended in phases, following the collapse of road and railway communications.

The power distribution authorities, however, are not sure when they will be able to resume electricity supply to the flood-hit areas.

"We are closely observing the flood situation for a resumption of electricity supply to the areas," Debasish Chakrabarti, member of the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board, told The Business Standard.

"As a precautionary measure, we have suspended electricity supply to prevent any unwarranted incident after several power substations went under floodwaters."

He said power supply will be restored as soon as the water level returns to normal.

According to the electrification board, of the 7 lakh subscribers in Sylhet and Sunamganj, around five lakh are now without electricity, while the number of disconnected households stands at 2.6 lakh in the remaining districts.

The floods, starting on Wednesday in the northeastern region, further deteriorated on Saturday. Personnel of the army, navy and coast guard and local public representatives along with volunteers were seen conducting rescue operations for those stranded in remote areas.

Power substations, including 132/33 KV Kumargaon grid, had to be shut down after floodwaters entered control rooms. Sylhet Railway Station was also under water. Hence, all trains were instructed to end their journey at the Maijgaon station. Meanwhile, a rail bridge collapsed in Netrakona's Mohanganj upazila in the onrush of floodwaters.

According to official data, the water level of River Someshwari, at the Kolmakanda point, was flowing 100cm above danger level on Saturday. Besides, River Kangsha was flowing 8cm above danger level at Zaria Point.

Outage of mobile network

Mobile operators are failing to serve people in most areas in Sylhet and Sunamganj due to prolonged electricity outages.

"Out of the city corporation area, mobile networks are unavailable now," said a Sylhet city resident Mohammad Ali, adding that the network was almost okay in the city area.

Telecom operators said they can keep the network system operative for the highest 24 hours with battery support. Due to prolonged electricity outages, they have been failing to keep their services running in the areas. Now, they are looking for alternative power sources to keep the tower stations operative.

Talking to TBS, officials of Grameenphone said they are trying to keep their network active through various alternative ways, including taking power equipment to the possible towers, with the help of rescue teams there.

Banglalink, on the other hand, said despite the power outages and adverse weather, it is trying its best to keep its network running.

"We are working closely with the authorities concerned and have run toll-free numbers. We will continue to provide the necessary support from our end," said Ankit Sureka, its head for corporate communications and sustainability.