Power division hands over Independence award to PM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 March, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 03:26 pm

The Independence Award received by the Power Division (Swadhinata Padak) for its role in bringing 100% of the country under electricity coverage was handed over to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a courtesy on Thursday.

After State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid Bipu received the award on behalf of the division from the prime minister, he immediately handed it back to the premiere in recognition of her role in bringing entire Bangladesh under electric coverage.

Power division sources told The Business Standard that Sheikh Hasina herself is the minister in charge of power, mineral resources and energy ministry. So, she is the craftsman behind this glorious achievement, they added.

One hundred percent electrification of the country has been completed due to the visionary leadership and policies of Sheikh Hasina, they said.

On Monday, the prime minister declared 100% electricity coverage after inaugurating the 1320MW coal-fired power plant at Patuakhali's Payra port.

