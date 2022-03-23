Power Division to get Independence Award 

TBS Report 
23 March, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 07:11 pm

Higher officials in the government confirmed it

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The Power Division will be receiving the Independence Award 2022 for successfully completing 100% electrification of the country.

The award will serve as a recognition of their contribution toward development in the Mujib Year, confirmed higher officials in the government Wednesday (23 March). 

"Swadhinata Padak 2022" (Independence Award), the highest civilian award in Bangladesh, was announced recently. 

Five people are getting the award in the "Independence and Liberation War" category. They are: freedom fighter Ilias Ahmed Chowdhury, martyr Colonel Khandaker Nazmul Huda (Bir Bikram), Abdul Jalil, Siraj Uddin Ahmed and the late Sirajul Haque.

Two are receiving awards in the "Medical" category. They are- Professor Kanak Kanti Barua and Professor Md Kamrul Islam.

The Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute is receiving the award for "Research and Training." Architect Syed Moinul Islam in getting the award in the "Architecture" category posthumously.

In the "Literature" category the award was initially given to the late Md Amir Hamza. 

However, on 18 March, the government dropped the name of Amir Hamza from the list of Independence Award winners after a controversy over his past.

The announcement of Amir Hamza's name for his contribution to literature was highly criticised on social media.

