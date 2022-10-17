Power crisis: Parts of Dhaka to experience up to 8-hour load shedding today

Bangladesh

UNB
17 October, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 02:19 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Consumers in some parts of Dhaka will experience power cuts for up to eight hours on Monday.

Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (Desco) has published the new schedule for load shedding on Monday.

The Desco areas include Uttara, Gulshan, Baridhara, Bashundhara, Banani, Badda, Uttara khan, Dakkhin Khan, Agagaon, Mirpur, Kafrul, Kalayanpur, Khilkhet, Pallabi, Rupnagar and Tongi.

However, consumers under Dhaka Power Supply Company Limited (DPDC) will see power cuts for 4-6 hours.

The load-shedding schedules can be found on the DPDC and Desco websites. The aim is to help electricity users check their load-shedding schedules to ascertain during which times the power will be off in their respective areas.

On October 11, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid urged the people to be patient in the nagging power crisis that triggered 5-6 hours of daily load shedding in and outside the capital.

He said the people have to wait until November to get a better power supply situation.

Prime Minister's Energy Advisor Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury on Sunday said there is no immediate solution to the existing load shedding as the government has reduced the import of primary fuel to conserve foreign currency reserve.

"We have to cut fuel import considering the future situation as part of the plan to conserve foreign currencies," he told reporters on the sideline of a seminar on the country's development.

The government started daily one hour area-based load-shedding across Bangladesh from July 19 in a bid to tackle the ongoing energy crisis.

