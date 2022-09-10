Potato export disrupted due to presence of harmful bacteria: BFSA

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) Chairman Abdul Kayowm has said that potatoes produced in Bangladesh contain harmful bacteria.

The export of potatoes is being disrupted as foreign countries do not want to take potatoes from our country due to the presence of a harmful bacteria, said the BFSA chairman at a press conference on "Food and Chemical Lab Expo 2022" at Capital Market Journalists Forum (CMJF) office on Saturday (10 September).

Rezaul Karim, a member of BFSA said, "Potatoes of different countries have different qualities. Same potatoes can be harmful for people from different regions which are not harmful for us. This problem can't be solved overnight."

BFSA Chairman Abdul Kayowm said, "We are trying to produce better quality potatoes by importing better seed."

He hoped that potato exports would increase soon.

Food and Chemical Lab Expo 2022, the very first event of its kind is to be held on Sunday at the Bangabandhu International National Convention Centre, Dhaka.