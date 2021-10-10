Pori Moni granted permanent bail in narcotics case

Pori Moni granted permanent bail in narcotics case

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A Dhaka court on Sunday granted bail to film actress Pori Moni and Ashraful Islam Dip in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sattabrata Shikder passed the order when Pori Moni's counsel submitted a petition seeking bail for his clients.

The court also accepted the chargesheet and sent it to Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge for trial.

Dip was an associate of Raj Multimedia owner Nazrul Islam Raj.

Earlier on 4 October, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted a charge sheet against film actress Pori Moni and two others in the case.

CID inspector and also the investigating officer of the case Kazi Mostafa Kamal submitted the chargesheet to Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

Pori was arrested on 4 August, following a raid by RAB on her Banani residence.

A case was filed against her under the Narcotics Control Act the following day.

On 22 August, she was sent to jail after inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Kazi Golam Mostafa produced her in a court on the completion of a one-day remand, her third.

On 31 August, a Dhaka court granted bail to Pori Moni in the drugs case until submission of chargesheet.

She walked out of jail the following day.

