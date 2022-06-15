Population census: Collecting floating population data is challenging, officials say

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 10:46 pm

File photo. The floating people of Chattogram are spending miserable lives as everything is closed to stop spreading coronavirus. Photo: Minhaj Uddin
File photo. The floating people of Chattogram are spending miserable lives as everything is closed to stop spreading coronavirus. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

Government officials faced difficulties in collecting data on the floating population of the country on the first day of the 6th housing and population census, the first one to be conducted digitally.

In many places, people were reluctant to cooperate while in some areas many were asleep, the officials said on Wednesday.

Shahnaz Arefin, secretary of the Statistics and Informatics Division, said "Collecting data on floating people at night is very challenging. But it is hard to find them in the daytime when they go to work."

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) began the census at zero hours on Wednesday with the counting of floating people till 6:00am. Around 3.65 lakh enumerators have been appointed to collect data countrywide.

Officials said many of the floating people were reluctant to participate in the census and many were found asleep.

In Karwan Bazar, most people ignored repeated calls of enumerators. At one point, BBS officials tried to motivate them with the benefits of the census. 

Officials said many people did not cooperate even after they tried for hours.

The same situation persisted in Kamalapur Railway Station, a popular place among homeless people to spend the night, at around 1:00am with most people ignoring calls to provide data.

Meanwhile, homeless people spending the night in the Bangabandhu Stadium area complained that some BBS officials came to collect data on them but left after asking the age and names of a few. They claimed that many were left out of the count.

Rejecting the allegations, Dildar Hossain, project director of the census, said three enumerators have been appointed in the stadium area as there are more people. They did their work properly.

He also said that enumerators found more people to be living in the area compared to the number reported in the zonal operations.

Meanwhile, people at the Saidabad Bus Terminal area appeared to be partaking in the census spontaneously.  

BBS official Minar Uddin, who was in charge of collecting data in the area, said 150 uprooted people were found in the area in the third zonal operation of the bureau. But on Wednesday, that number exceeded 250 by 2:30am.

According to BBS, the data collection activities for the census will be conducted in every household across the country from 15 to 21 June. The enumerators are using the Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (Capi) method to collect the data.

Project Director Dildar Hossain said the counting of floating people was conducted till 6:00am.

population census / housing census / Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS)

